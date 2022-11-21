Montreal committee says toppled statue of John A. Macdonald should not be put back
A City of Montreal committee is recommending that a toppled statue of Canada's first prime minister should not be reinstated in a downtown park.
The committee made its preliminary recommendation public today, saying the city should distance itself from the policies of assimilation and genocide against Indigenous Peoples that were championed by Sir John A. Macdonald.
Protesters toppled, broke and defaced the statue at the end of an August 2020 demonstration calling on cities to defund police departments, and the base on which the statue stood has been empty since.
The committee is suggesting that the statue be replaced with an artistic reinterpretation that rejects the colonial vision of Canada put forward by the country's first prime minister.
The city mandated a committee of experts, public servants and academics to assess the heritage value of the statue first installed in the park in 1895.
The committee will present its findings and recommendations to the public during a meeting on Dec. 7.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2022, with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Invoking Emergencies Act was 'indeed required': Key moments from CSIS' convoy commission testimony
The final week of public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests kicked off on Monday with testimony from a panel of the highest-level security and intelligence officials in the country.
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
Last year saw highest rate of gang-related homicides in 16 years: Statistics Canada
Data from Statistics Canada show there was an increase in homicides in 2021 and nearly one-quarter of the killings were connected to gangs.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Prince Rupert, B.C. mall shooting: RCMP
Mounties in Prince Rupert, B.C., say one person is dead and another has been critically injured in a shooting in the Ocean Centre Mall.
Ottawa announces $250-million grant to help homeowners switch to heat pumps
Canadians will soon be able to apply to a $250-million grant program aimed at helping them stop heating their homes with oil and switch to electric heat pumps, the federal government announced Monday.
Luxury detergent brand The Laundress tells customers to stop using products
A luxury laundry detergent and home cleaning company, whose products are sold in Canada, is telling customers to stop using dozens of products that may contain 'elevated levels of bacteria.'
BREAKING | Unlicensed Vancouver daycare operator sentenced in tragic Baby Mac case
The operator of the unlicensed East Vancouver daycare where 16-month-old Macallan Saini died five years ago has been handed a 20-month jail sentence.
WATCH LIVE | Minister Bill Blair on the stand at Emergencies Act inquiry
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair is testifying before the Public Order Emergency Commission, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
Ontario education minister sheds light on tentative CUPE deal
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that a tentative agreement reached with CUPE over the weekend will provide the union’s lowest paid members with a 'significant pay increase' that equals out to about 4.2 per cent annually.
Toronto
-
Ontario officer forced to work 60 unpaid hours after post about wife's 'Freedom Convoy' video
An Ontario police officer has been ordered to work an additional 60 hours after taking aim at the police chief on Instagram.
-
Ontario education minister sheds light on tentative CUPE deal
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that a tentative agreement reached with CUPE over the weekend will provide the union’s lowest paid members with a 'significant pay increase' that equals out to about 4.2 per cent annually.
-
Ontario company hiring Chief Candy Officer for six-figure salary received 200K applications
An Ontario company in the process of hiring a Chief Candy Officer with a six-figure salary says they received 200,000 applications for the position.
Atlantic
-
Red Cross has distributed $27 million in Fiona donations, most to Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
The Canadian Red Cross says most of the $30.9 million received in donations for Canadians affected by post-tropical storm Fiona has been distributed in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
-
P.E.I. potato farmers still hurting after last year's export ban to the United States
Potato farmers in Prince Edward Island are feeling the impact of lost customers one year after table potato shipments to the United States were banned for four months.
-
Halifax police on scene of barricaded person in city's south end, no threat to public
Police are on scene of a barricaded person in Halifax's south end Monday afternoon, but say there is no threat to public safety.
London
-
London police respond after 'report of a stabbing at a school'
A female is recovering from serious injuries after being stabbed in London, according to police. Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to a report of a stabbing at a school in the 500-block of Dundas Street near William Street.
-
92 bylaw penalties laid against London tow truck businesses
London’s bylaw enforcement officers have laid 92 charges against local tow truck companies. According to a release from the city, a proactive tow truck business license enforcement initiative resulted in in 92 by-law penalties and 10 warnings against 12 towing firms.
-
Speeding leads to drug charges for London woman
A speeding charged turned into much more for a London woman, according to police. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, OPP stopped a vehicle on King Street in Thorndale for driving more than double the posted 50 km/h speed limit.
Northern Ontario
-
'I don't like this deal': CUPE says tentative agreement with province still falls short
The union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers said tentative deal with provincial government falls short.
-
Timmins police charge suspect with numerous sex offences
Timmins police said Monday they have arrested a suspect in several sexual assault cases that date from March to October of this year.
-
Disturbing developments in arson investigation, Manitoulin OPP say
An arson investigation in Sables-Spanish River Township has taken an even darker turn, Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island said Monday.
Calgary
-
Layoff notices served to nearly all unionized workers at Calgary Loblaw distribution centre: union
The union representing workers at a Loblaw distribution centre in northeast Calgary says nearly all of its members received layoff notices in the midst of contract negotiations.
-
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
-
Heritage Park's Once Upon A Christmas returns for the holiday season
Traditional carols, delicious treats and a visit with the jolly old elf Saint Nick are all part of the holiday fun at Heritage Park as Once Upon A Christmas returns for the holidays.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
Seven weekend crashes in Waterloo region allegedly involved impaired drivers: police
Days into the annual Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) Campaign, several collisions allegedly involving alcohol are being investigated by the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
-
Early bird fans enjoy World Cup libations in Waterloo region
Waterloo region soccer fans were up and bright and early Monday morning – and thanks to a temporary extension of alcohol sales, some were also enjoying an early morning pint.
Vancouver
-
Toddler found dead in Kelowna home, RCMP investigating
Mounties in Kelowna are investigating after a toddler was found dead at a home in the city Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Unlicensed Vancouver daycare operator sentenced in tragic Baby Mac case
The operator of the unlicensed East Vancouver daycare where 16-month-old Macallan Saini died five years ago has been handed a 20-month jail sentence.
-
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Prince Rupert, B.C. mall shooting: RCMP
Mounties in Prince Rupert, B.C., say one person is dead and another has been critically injured in a shooting in the Ocean Centre Mall.
Edmonton
-
17 properties in Edmonton area to be searched as part of 'property crime' investigation: police
Residents of a city about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton are being told to expect "heavy police presence" as multiple police agencies carry out more than a dozen search warrants over the next few days.
-
'Public shootout' in north Edmonton injures 1, police recover guns and cocaine
A 23-year-old man who was wounded during a "public shootout" in north Edmonton last week has been arrested, police announced Monday, but officers are still searching for other people who were involved.
-
Identity unknown of male found dead in Fort Saskatchewan fire
An autopsy has been ordered for a person found dead by firefighters in Fort Saskatchewan on Saturday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Windsor named on list of cities taking climate action
The City of Windsor has been recognized by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) as one of 123 A List cities and counties in the world that are taking bold leadership on environmental action and transparency.
-
Windsor driver busted going 171 km/hr on Highway 401: OPP
OPP say a 31-year-old Windsor driver is facing charges after getting caught going 171 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
-
Crews battle two fires in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to two early morning fires on Monday.
Regina
-
'Exceeded our expectations': Grey Cup week wraps with sold out game, high festival attendance
After a week of football festivities in Regina, Grey Cup Festival organizers are calling the event a success.
-
'I come because of this': Toronto CFL fan hits 10th year as Grey Cup festival volunteer
Earl Mervin is a Canadian Football League (CFL) fan from Toronto who came for the Grey Cup in Regina. But for him, it was not just about the game.
-
Christopher Duke sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in 2019
Christopher Duke has been sentenced to five years in prison for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Regina in July 2019.
Ottawa
-
Hate mail may persuade new trustees to vote against mask mandate, trustee fears
Ottawa public school principals estimate fewer than 10 per cent of students are wearing masks in some schools, as trustees prepare to debate whether masks should be mandatory in schools.
-
Firefighters rescue snake, two cats from three-alarm fire in Centretown West
Ottawa firefighters rescued several animals from a three-alarm fire in Centretown West on Monday.
-
CSIS director supported invoking Emergencies Act, inquiry hears
The head of Canada's intelligence service told the prime minister he supported the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter, despite his opinion that protest blockades across the country did not meet the service's strict definition of a threat to Canadian security.
Saskatoon
-
One suspect at large after attempted robbery ends in gunfire in Sask. village
Two people are in custody, one person is at large and one victim is injured following an armed robbery in the village of Delmas on Friday night.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Sights from the 109th Grey Cup in Regina
Here are some of the sights from the 109th Grey Cup game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.
-
Sask. Métis Nation bringing bison to Batoche
Two days of discussion between Métis citizens and elected officials wrapped up Sunday in the fall session of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) at Prairieland Park.