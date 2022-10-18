Montreal Canadiens' Jake Allen and Corey Schueneman return to action

Defenceman Corey Schueneman returned to Montreal Canadiens' practice on Tuesday at the Bell sports complex, while goaltender Jake Allen had another day off.

Allen was absent Monday when the Habs played the Pittsburgh Penguins as he and his wife welcomed a baby girl Sunday night.

Goaltender Cayden Primeau was recalled from the Laval Rocket and Schueneman was traded to make room for him in the lineup. The reverse move was made on Tuesday, the day after the Canadiens' 3-2 overtime win.

Forward Kirby Dach, who scored the game-winner on Monday, and defensemen David Savard and Kaiden Guhle missed practice.

The Habs will be back in action Thursday when they host the Arizona Coyotes.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 18, 2022.