Habs goalie Jake Allen to miss Penguins game for family reasons

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Top Ottawa official testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry

Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos says the city was only expecting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters to stay for a short period of time when they arrived in late January, based on information it was getting from Ottawa police.

What to know about this year's flu shot

With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.

U.K. leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

The U.K.'s new Treasury chief ripped up the government's economic plan on Monday, dramatically reversing most of the tax cuts and spending plans that new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced less than a month ago. The move raises more questions about how long the beleaguered British leader can stay in office.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon