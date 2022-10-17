Montreal arson squad investigating fires at commercial building and daycare
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating a pair of fires on its territory that occured within hours of each other.
DAYCARE FIRE
Emergency services were called around 2:30 a.m. to a daycare centre on Pierrefonds Blvd. near Fredmir St. in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
Firefighters were able to quell the blaze in little time and no one was injured.
"Some elements on the scene suggest that this was possibly an arson," said SPVM spokesperson Gabriella Yoakim.
No arrests were made, and the investigation continues.
It is the third time the daycare centre has been targetted.
MILE END FIRE
A fire that appears to be of criminal origin caused damage to a Montreal commercial building in the Mile End neighbourhood of the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough late Sunday night.
Montreal police (SPVM) said that no one was injured in the fire.
Firefighters from the Montreal fire department (SSIM) were called to intervene after a 911 call around 10:40 p.m.
The fire started in the building located on Fairmount Avenue West, near the Parc Avenue intersection.
Firefighters contained the flames. No evacuations were reported.
Shortly thereafter, firefighters determined that the fire appeared to be of criminal origin. They, therefore, forwarded the investigation file to the SPVM's arson squad.
By midnight Monday, police had not yet reported any arrests.
With files from the Canadian Press.
