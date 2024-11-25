MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man in critical condition after basement fire in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood

    Incendie/fire - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Incendie/fire - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    A man in his 50s is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a basement apartment near Frederic-Back Park in the Saint-Michel nieghbourhood.

    Montreal police (SPVM) were called to assist firefighters on Iberville Street between Legendre East and Louvain streets.

    The SPVM said the fire, which started in the basement of the triplex, has been brought under control. 

    The man was unconscious when transported to the hospital.

    SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said the fire appears to have started accidentally, but the arson squad will investigate.

