MONTREAL -- Montreal North was the scene of two events involving firearms at around the same time on Sunday evening.

At around 7:20 p.m., police were alerted to gunfire at the intersection of d'Amiens and Armand-Lavergne. Upon arrival, they found a man with gunshot injuries to his upper body. Police said the man was conscious when they found him and he was transported to hospital.

A second man who had also been shot went to hospital on his own.

Police said they are awaiting details on the victims' condition.

An SPVM spokesperson said the shots were fired from a vehicle and the suspects fled before police arrived.

Minutes earlier, at around 7:15 p.m., police were also called regarding gunfire at the intersection of Prieur and London Ave. No victims were found and no suspects were located, but officers found bullet casings on the ground and bullet impacts on a building.

Traces of blood were also found but they were not linked to a criminal event, said police.

Witnesses told police a person in a suspicious vehicle fired shots at the intersection and fled.

Police said the two events were not linked.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 20, 2021.