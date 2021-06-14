MONTREAL -- A kosher restaurant in Montreal's St-Laurent borough was vandalized Sunday night.

According to a news release from B’nai Brith Canada, a suspect or suspects threw a rock through the front door, shattering the glass, and attempted to light a fire.

There were no injuries reported.

The release said Montreal police are treating it as a possible hate crime. CTV News contacted police Monday evening but a spokesperson could not provide any details about the investigation.

The owner is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police.