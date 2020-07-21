MONTREAL -- A 15-year-old girl drowned in the Yamaska River in Saint-Hyacinthe on Monday night, right in the middle of drowning prevention week.

The teenager is said to have accidentally fallen from a dock from Penman's dam shortly before 6:30 p.m., close to the Bourdages bridge, where the current is particularly strong.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) divers were called and Saint-Hyancinthe firefighters also arrived on scene. It was just before midnight when the girl’s body was recovered from the water.

The girl’s identity hasn’t been made public but she was a Saint-Hyacinthe resident.

“The event was reported to our officers just after dinner time, around 6 p.m.,” said SQ Sgt. Stephane Tremblay. “Firefighters and police officers made their way to the Bourdages bridge. The young girl is said to have fallen into an eddy.”

Her body was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.