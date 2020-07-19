MONTREAL -- The weekend was hot and tragic on Quebec's bodies of water.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) confirmed that two people drown in Quebec over the weekend, and one remains missing after falling in a river.

A 65-year-old Montreal man was pulled unconscious from Lac Dore in Val-David in the Laurentians Saturday evening after he was swimming with his 12-year-old grandson and went under the water.

According to the SQ, firefighters and first responders tried to resuscitate the man, but were unsuccessful.

The body of a 19-year-old was recovered Sunday after he went missing Saturday night while he was rafting with friends on the Sainte-Anne River in Saint-Alban in the Capitale-Nationale region.

In Haute-Mauricie, a search resumed Sunday morning to find a man in his 50s who went under the water Saturday evening in the Saint-Maurice River in La Tuque.

A 911 call came in around 6 p.m. to report that a man had fallen into the water in the Rapides des Coeurs.

"According to initial reports, there were two people in the boat when the victim tried to get out and fell into the water," said SQ spokesperson Valerie Beauchamp.

"This morning, a search was still underway to locate the victim. We have a watercraft on the premises and SQ divers. There is also a ground search."

As of July 19, the Lifesaving Society has counted 52 drownings in 2020, compared to 36 at the same date last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2020.

-With reporting from CTV News Montreal.