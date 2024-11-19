MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Dawson College to close Thursday after students hold strike in solidarity with Gaza

    Students walk to class at Dawson College on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (CTV News) Students walk to class at Dawson College on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (CTV News)
    Dawson College will be closed on Thursday after students voted in favour of holding a one-day strike in solidarity with Gaza.

    The college made the announcement Tuesday after it said it received "numerous emails and calls from members of the community expressing concerns about the safety of students and employees on the day of the boycott," said Academic Dean Leanne Bennett in a memo to students. 

    "We recognize that recent events have raised tensions at the college. Our paramount concern is the safety and well-being of all our students and employees."

    Last Thursday, students voted 447 for and 247 against the strike day, which one student said was a way to voice their opposition to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

