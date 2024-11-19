MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Legault tells U.S. officials 'we can't afford a Roxham 2.0'

    Premier Francois Legault chairs a meeting of his Quebec-United States ministerial working group on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/La Presse canadienne) Premier Francois Legault chairs a meeting of his Quebec-United States ministerial working group on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/La Presse canadienne)
    Quebec City -

    Quebec cannot afford to welcome a new wave of migrants like the one that arrived via Roxham Road a few years ago, Premier François Legault said on Tuesday.

    Legault made the remarks at the first meeting of his Quebec-US ministerial working group.

    The committee was set up following the election of President Donald Trump, who repeatedly spoke of his intention to carry out mass deportations of illegal immigrants during the presidential campaign.

    In a short statement before his ministerial group's meeting at the Executive Council offices, he mentioned scenarios such as changes to the Safe Third Country Agreement.

    His committee is also considering responses to possible tariffs that could be imposed on products from Quebec and Canada.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 19, 2024.

