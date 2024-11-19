Former CAQ super minister Pierre Fitzgibbon joins Osler law firm

Just over two months after announcing his retirement from political life, former CAQ minister Pierre Fitzgibbon is joining the business law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt as “special counsel.”

The Toronto law firm made the announcement on Tuesday, highlighting Fitzgibbon's “extensive experience in government and the business world.”

After six years as Minister of the Economy, Fitzgibbon confirmed his departure at the beginning of September -- in the middle of his term of office -- saying he was leaving with his head held high and a sense of accomplishment.

He hinted at a “certain decline” in his motivation for politics.

He was Minister for the Economy, Innovation and Energy, as well as being responsible for Regional Economic Development and the Montreal region.

In the news release announcing his appointment to the law firm, Fitzgibbon said he saw it as “an exceptional platform for continuing to drive our economy forward by supporting the entrepreneurs and businesses that are shaping the future of Quebec and Canada.”

“In an era marked by the energy transition and an increased need for rapid technological change, I am delighted to put my experience and strategic vision at the service of Osler's clients,” he said.

He was first elected MNA for Terrebonne for the Coalition Avenir Quebec in 2018.

Prior to that, he was vice-chairman of National Bank Financial and had also held senior positions at Telesystem International Wireless, Chase Capital Partners Hong Kong and Domtar.