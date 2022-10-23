Missing teenage Quebec girl located
The 15-year-old girl reported missing by Quebec police Sunday has been located.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation
Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
Salman Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack from a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York, according to a published report.
Canada won't make 'veiled threat' over Irish border, U.K. envoy Goodale says
Canada's envoy to the United Kingdom says Ottawa will not make 'a veiled threat' and suspend trade talks over concerns Britain may be breaching the agreement that stopped decades of conflict in Ireland.
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting
Climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction on Sunday, and it was unclear whether the demonstration caused long-term damage to the artwork.
China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies
President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.
NDP unlikely to pull support for Liberals if commission concludes use of Emergencies Act was unjustified: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it is unlikely that his party would pull their support for the Liberals if the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concludes that doing so was not justified.
The American teenage figure skating phenomenon making history
American teenager Ilia Malinin landed the second ever quadruple axel in competition on Saturday without so much as a wobble. Competing at Skate America, the 17-year-old's historic free skate secured him the gold medal in his senior Grand Prix debut as he became the youngest men's champion in the event's history.
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
Toronto
-
Can these two former Ontario party leaders become GTHA mayors?
Two former Ontario party leaders are vying for the position of mayor in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, and experts say their past record, experience and name recognition could prove to be a “double-edged sword.”
-
'No further risk to public safety': Toronto Island Airport reopens after suspicious package probe
Toronto police say they're confident there is "no further risk to public safety" after a suspicious package found attached to a bicycle late Saturday afternoon at the Island Airport’s Ferry Terminal.
-
10 mayoral races to watch in Monday's municipal elections across Ontario
Municipal elections are taking place Monday across Ontario. Here are 10 mayoral races to watch:
Atlantic
-
Woman suffers non-life threatening injuries following Dartmouth shooting: HRP
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., Sunday morning.
-
Man convicted of murdering a Moncton teen in the 1980s to have parole hearing
A parole hearing has been scheduled for December to decide whether a convicted killer will stay incarcerated or be allowed back on day parole.
-
Man dies, two others injured following single-vehicle crash in Salisbury: N.B. RCMP
A 43-year-old man from Lakeville Westmorland, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury, N.B., early Saturday morning.
London
-
Overnight shooting in downtown London, Ont. sends two to hospital
London police are investigating after two men arrived at hospital Sunday morning and were later linked to a downtown London, Ont. shooting incident.
-
Driver facing charges after crashing into north London, Ont. hydro pole
London, Ont. hydro crews spent hours repairing a hydro pole in north London after a pickup truck crashed into it early Sunday morning, and police confirm to CTV News London that the alleged driver is now facing multiple charges.
-
'Campaigning until the polls close': London, Ont. mayoral candidates continue door knocking ahead of election
With voters going to the polls Monday, the two frontrunners in London’s mayoral race were still knocking on doors on the final weekend, with Josh Morgan and Khalil Ramal visiting thousands of homes and trying to sway potential voters.
Northern Ontario
-
End of an era for the Italian Club in Copper Cliff
After almost 90 years the Italian Club in Greater Sudbury community of Copper Cliff is closing its doors.
-
NDP unlikely to pull support for Liberals if commission concludes use of Emergencies Act was unjustified: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it is unlikely that his party would pull their support for the Liberals if the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concludes that doing so was not justified.
-
Soo Zombie Walk returns
The annual Soo Zombie Walk made its post-pandemic return on Saturday night. Zombies of all ages gathered at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre ahead of their takeover of downtown Sault Ste. Marie.
Calgary
-
Police investigating suspicious death of man in Rundle
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death that took place in Rundle early Sunday morning.
-
Snow warning ends as Calgary digs out from first snowfall of season
The snowfall warning for Calgary ended before the snow stopped falling.
-
Stampeders put an end to Roughriders' playoff pursuit with 32-21 win
With the Saskatchewan Roughriders eliminated from the CFL playoff race on Saturday, Craig Dickenson is hoping to return for his fourth season as head coach.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cambridge collision
Police shut down a section of a major Cambridge road Saturday evening after a crash that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Suspect in Brantford, Ont. murder arrested after manhunt
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Brantford, Ont. Saturday.
-
Two people stabbed in Uptown Waterloo
A 27-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested after police say two people were stabbed in Uptown Waterloo.
Vancouver
-
Contamination of Kamloops property not a reason to reduce its assessed value, panel rules
The owners of a one-acre property in downtown Kamloops that has been home to an automotive service garage since the 1970s have had their efforts to reduce the property's assessed value due to contamination on the site rejected.
-
Disqualified NDP leadership hopeful calls on B.C. to declare climate emergency
The NDP leadership hopeful who was ousted from her chance to compete for British Columbia's top political job says she's ready to take up an invitation to work with the man who will become the next premier.
-
B.C. man 'thought it was a joke' when he saw $1M lotto prize
A Terrace resident found out he was $1 million richer when he checked the results of the Sept. 30 Lotto Max draw online, but it took a while for him to realize it was real.
Edmonton
-
'They will be towing vehicles': Edmonton looks at stepping up seasonal parking ban enforcement
Winter is coming and the City of Edmonton is looking into increased enforcement when it comes to seasonal parking bans.
-
1 sent to hospital after fire tears through building
Edmonton Fire is investigating after a fire Sunday morning sent one person to hospital.
-
Smith vows UCP will win Alberta general election and tackle the affordability crisis
Premier Danielle Smith told the United Conservative Party she would lead them to victory in Alberta's general election next year with an agenda focused on tackling the high cost of living and defending the province's jurisdiction.
Windsor
-
Wyandotte Street closed Friday night due to residential garbage fire
A garbage fire in the basement of a residential building is the culprit for why a section of Wyandotte Street was shut down on Friday night, according to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.
-
Homicide investigation underway following death of male youth: Chatham-Kent police
One youth is deceased and another youth is facing a murder charge following an incident in Chatham, Ont. on Friday night, police say.
-
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
Regina
-
Travel advisories in effect as vast regions of southern Sask. hit with snow
The Queen City experienced its first full taste of the 2022 winter season on Sunday, with snow falling over a vast swath of southern Saskatchewan.
-
WHL postpones game between Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors
The Western Hockey League has postponed Sunday’s regular season game between the Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors due to dangerous driving conditions between the two cities.
-
Rams secure second place in Canada West with win over Calgary
The University of Regina Rams beat the University of Calgary Dinos 30-7 on Saturday to lock up second place in the Canada West standings. In the process the team secured a home playoff game.
Ottawa
-
45-year-old facing charges after child, 8, dies in ATV collision in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a 45-year-old following the death of an eight-year-old in an ATV crash.
-
Atletico Ottawa punches ticket to Canadian Premier League championship game
Atletico advanced to next Sunday's championship game by defeating Pacific FC in the two-leg semi-final.
-
The complicated legacy of the capital's longest-serving mayor
At 36 years old, Jim Watson became mayor of the old City of Ottawa -- the youngest person to hold that office in the city's history. He returned as mayor in 2010 and handily won his next two elections. In total, Watson has served 15 years in the role.
Saskatoon
-
'I fell in love with it': Saskatoon boxing champ. trains the next generation
Gary “Hocus Pocus” Kopas is the first to admit he got in too many fights growing up.
-
Lawyers to formally withdraw from Greg Fertuck murder trial
Lawyers in a high-profile murder trial are expected to withdraw from the case at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.
-
Travel advisories in effect as vast region of southern Sask. hit with snow
The province experienced its first full taste of the 2022 winter season on Sunday, with snow falling over a vast swath of southern Saskatchewan.