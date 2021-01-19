MONTREAL -- Many Montrealers were clearing piles of snow off their cars this weekend, but a Mirable man managed to turn that chore into a good deed on Saturday morning.

Donald Hargray, a 65-year-old retiree, decided to thank healthcare workers at Ste-Justine Hospital by digging the snow off dozens of cars in the hospital's parking lot.

Hargray said he has an appreciation for hospital workers' hard work, as he had a kidney stone removed at the hospital years ago and his daughter now works as a nurse.

In total, he cleared the snow off 150 cars between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., returning on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning as the snowstorm continued.