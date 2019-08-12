Featured Video
Midfielder Browne leaves Impact, returns to club in Panama
Montreal Impact's Omar Browne gets past Real Salt Lake's Donny Toia in Montreal, on Wednesday May 29, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 5:28PM EDT
Midfielder Omar Browne is leaving Major League Soccer's Montreal Impact and returning to his Panamanian club.
The Impact announced Monday that Omar Browne is going back to La Chorrera-based C.A. Independiente.
The club loaned Browne to Montreal on April 16, with a mutual right to recall included in the deal.
The Impact will retain his MLS rights.
Browne played 10 games with the Impact, including five starts, and had two goals and two assists.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec court authorizes racial profiling class action against Montreal
- Business groups want immigration increased to curb labour shortage
- Get ready to glide: E-scooter service launches in Montreal Tuesday
- Commission looking at Quebec's glass recycling problem
- Quebec City police investigating pictures of officers escorting suspect with fire extinguisher