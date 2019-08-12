

The Canadian Press





Midfielder Omar Browne is leaving Major League Soccer's Montreal Impact and returning to his Panamanian club.

The Impact announced Monday that Omar Browne is going back to La Chorrera-based C.A. Independiente.

The club loaned Browne to Montreal on April 16, with a mutual right to recall included in the deal.

The Impact will retain his MLS rights.

Browne played 10 games with the Impact, including five starts, and had two goals and two assists.