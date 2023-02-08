Messy mix of weather headed into Quebec

A Texas low will be moving into Eastern Canada beginning Thursday and it’s expected to bring a messy mix of weather with it.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued widespread special weather statement across parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and PEI warning of tricky driving conditions.



Areas north and west of Montreal are under a freezing rain warning with two to four millimetres of ice buildup. Surfaces such as roads and sidewalks cold become slick on Thursday afternoon.

The same system will bring heavy snow to the Quebec City region with upwards of 20 cm expected through Friday.

Meantime, in Montreal, wet weather is expected to begin Thursday afternoon in the form of snow with temperatures around the freezing mark. Montreal could see five centimetres before a change over to rain through the evening hours as the temperatures climb above freezing.

Montreal will see rain change back to snow on Friday but little accumulation is expected.

Sunshine will return for the weekend. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal on Saturday, but will jump back above the freezing mark beginning Sunday.