MONTREAL -- The first COVID-19 vaccine candidate to be developed in Canada is showing promising results in its Phase II clinical trials, Medicago announced Tuesday.

The Quebec-based biopharmaceutical company states its coronavirus vaccine candidate, combined with an adjuvant from British firm GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), appears to be producing ten times more antibodies in hundreds of participants than those recovering from COVID-19.

No serious adverse effects have been reported in this phase of the clinical trial to date.

Medicago says it believes results from the study reaffirm the promising outcomes observed during Phase I trials.

Medicago's executive vice-president of scientific and medical affairs, Nathalie Landry, notes after two doses, the adjuvanted vaccine candidate induced a robust cellular immune response and good neutralizing antibody production in all subjects, regardless of age.

The company hopes its plant-based vaccine candidate will be able to contribute to the global fight against COVID-19, especially as cross-protection becomes an important factor in vaccination efforts.

The Phase II trial was conducted at several centres in Canada and the United States in a population of healthy adults aged 18-64 years, people over 65 years of age, and adults with different health conditions. For each age group, up to 306 subjects were recruited.

All subjects will be followed for a period of 12 months after receiving their last vaccine dose to assess its safety and durability.

Medicago reports that Phase III of the trial has been underway for two months. It is the final step before Health Canada can approve the vaccine candidate, which Landry hopes will happen this summer.

Trial centres are currently recruiting volunteers for Phase III in Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Brazil.

Last October, the Government of Canada entered into an agreement with Medicago to purchase 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, with an option to purchase an additional 56 million doses.

Medicago received $173 million from Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund last October to research and develop the vaccine and build a production facility in Quebec City.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 18, 2021.