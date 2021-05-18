MONTREAL -- As of May 31, the "vast majority" of Quebec regions will go to an orange zone under the province's rules: restaurants and gyms will reopen, along with schools, among other measures.

Two weeks later, by June 14 "at the very latest," they will go to yellow zones. Bars will open, sports activities, and more. Slightly ahead of that, starting June 11, bar terrasses will open.

And by the end of June, an even more relaxed set of rules will come into play as most regions move into the green zone.

People will then be able to visit each other indoors, in groups of up to 10. Outdoor festivals will be allowed with up to 2,500 people.

See the full timeline below

"This is a big day. A big step," Premier François Legault said Tuesday.

He praised Quebecers, "generation for generation," for doing "their duty as citizens" and getting vaccinated promptly, allowing the province to predict reaching its vaccination benchmark -- three-quarters of the population with a first shot -- more than a week early.

Some measures are coming even sooner, Legault said.

As of May 28, curfews will end everywhere in the province, restaurants will be able to open their terrasses, and people will be allowed small outdoor gatherings of eight people in their backyards.

It's crucial, however, to respect the slow rollout of the three-step process, Legault and health authorities said at the press conference.

Some regions are still in emergency measures, after all, said Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda. The province isn't ready to, for example, lift the curfew immediately, he said.

The progression of steps is designed to prevent a quick explosion of case numbers, to allow public health to keep a close eye on the situation, and to allow more people to get their first shots and to build antibodies, which takes about 10-14 days after getting the shot.

"We still have to respect the measures in May and June, because that is what will allow us to get to green later," said Arruda.

"If people start behaving as if they were living in a green zone, at the end of May or beginning of June... we could see an increase in the numbers," he said.

However, if there are outbreaks, the province isn't planning to "yo-yo," as it has been accused of doing in the past. The solution at this point is to simply move more slowly through the three steps, Arruda said.

"We do not plan on tightening up the measures again, on going backwards," he said.

AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON VACCINES

Quebec looks to be more than a week ahead of schedule in reaching its vaccination targets, Legault said.

The province had hoped to get 75 per cent of the population vaccinated by June 24, but it looks set to reach that goal by June 15.

In one of the biggest changes, starting June 25, people who have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to see each other without wearing masks.

That number will be very small, by end of June -- only a tiny minority of Quebecers have had two doses so far.

But Legault said that by the end of August, if 75 per cent of Quebecers over age 12 have had two doses, the province will look at whether it has reached a solid enough level of herd immunity to allow everyone to remove masks.

As for vaccine hesitancy, Arruda said he expects that about five to 10 per cent of Quebecers are staunchly against the idea of getting a shot. The rest who haven't yet gotten theirs could more accurately be called hesitant, he said -- many are still likely making up their minds.

He also said young people have shown strong uptake.

"Thank you to the youth. They will surprise us," he said. "They know vaccinations will get us back to a normal life."

The province hasn't stopped coming up with new ideas to get people vaccinated, said Health Minister Christian Dube. For three weekends, starting the last weekend in May, there will be a vaccination clinic that allows people to drive through for a shot -- on bikes as well as in cars.

Legault ended his opening comments on a personal note by saying that the thing he most misses in his own life is having other families over for dinner.

"Seriously, this summer of freedom, I think that it's very warranted. We will certainly be happy," he said.

"I wish to thank Quebecers from the bottom of my heart. It truly is a privilege to be your premier."

FULL REOPENING TIMELINE

May 28, preliminary phase:

Curfew lifted for the entire province

Restaurants will also be allowed to reopen their terrasses

People will be allowed to have a gathering of eight people in their backyards

Crowds of 250 people per section (up to 2,500 total) will be allowed in theatres and stadiums

Travel between regions will be allowed

May 31, Phase One:

The “vast majority” of the province will go into orange zone

Secondary 3, 4, and 5 students will go to school full-time

Restaurant dining rooms will reopen

Gyms will reopen

June 14, Phase Two:

Most regions will go into yellow zone “at the very latest” by June 14

Bars will reopen, with their terrasses open earlier, on June 11

People from two different residences may visit another person’s homes

All team sports, including contact sports, will start again

June 28, Phase Three:

Most regions go into green zone

Ten people living in a maximum of three homes will be able to gather in a private home

All indoor team sports will start

This is a developing story that will be updated.