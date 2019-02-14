

CTV Montreal





Municipal Affairs Ministre Andrée Laforest joined a meeting of the CMM, the Montreal Metropolitan Community, on Thursday to discuss a variety of topics that affect the greater Montreal area.

The association of 82 towns and cities around Montreal plan and discuss their priorities.

One of the items that Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante really wanted to promote was her administration's plan to create a new metro line, dubbed the Pink Line, between the downtown core and northeastern Montreal.

When asked, Laforest said that public transportation was not her dossier and would not comment on the matter directly.

Transportation Minister Francois Bonnardel said Wednesday that the CAQ government had no interest in funding the Pink Line, but Plante said she hoped she could change his mind.

"Having the Pink Line is one of the solutions that we need to evaluate, and this is what I'm asking the Minister and everyone in the government right now," said Plante.