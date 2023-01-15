Man succumbs to injuries after crash in St. Remi

A man is has died driving off the road Sunday in Saint-Remi, Montérégie.

A passerby driving on Notre-Dame Road noticed a vehicle in a ditch and called for help around 11:45 a.m.

"When first responders arrived, an unconscious man was located in the creek near the vehicle," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

While the investigation continues into the causes and circumstances of the event, Route 209 is closed to traffic in the section where the vehicle was found.

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.