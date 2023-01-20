Man stabbed with a knife in Montreal home, another man arrested

A young man was admitted to a Montreal hospital early Friday moring after being stabbed in the upper body during an apparent dispute in a southwestern Montreal home.

The Montreal Police Service (SPVM) reports that the 22-year-old man was conscious when he was transported by ambulance and later doctors confirmed that he would live.

A 911 call at around 12:10 a.m. led police officers to the home on Evelyn, near the intersection of Caisse Street in the Verdun borough.

At the scene, police arrested a 24-year-old man who was transported to an investigation centre. Police questioned him later.

A security perimeter was set up at the flat. Investigators and forensic identification technicians from the SPVM began examining the scene and witnesses were also expected to be interviewed.