Man in critical condition after being hit and dragged by a tanker truck in Montreal
A man in his 30s is in critical condition in a Montreal hospital after being hit by a tanker truck and dragged for several metres.
Montreal police (SPVM) say a 911 call around noon reported a collision between a pedestrian and a truck on Maisonneuve Blvd. and De Lorimer Ave. in the South Central borough of the city.
The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and the truck driver was treated for nervous shock.
Collision experts will try to reconstruct the accident to determine what led to the accident.
"There are no witnesses at this time," said SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen the accident to contact them.
The streets in the area have been closed, including the exit off the Jacques-Cartier Bridge towards De Lorimer Ave. in Montreal.
Police advise motorists to avoid the area on Maisonneuve and Ste. Catherine St. East between De Lorimer and Parthenais St.
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm watch issued for several regions in Quebec
Buffalo gunman had threatened high school shooting, official says
The 18-year-old gunman who authorities say killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had previously threatened a shooting at his high school and was sent for mental health treatment, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Twitch says livestream of Buffalo mass shooting was removed in less than 2 minutes
A spokesperson for Twitch said the company removed a livestream by the Buffalo grocery store massacre suspect less than two minutes after the violence started.
Justice advocate David Milgaard, once wrongfully convicted of murder, has died
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
14 years later, CTV News' Paul Workman returns to a changed Afghanistan
Not long before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February, CTV News' Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman returned to Afghanistan, a country he last visited in 2008 that is now faced with a humanitarian crisis under Taliban rule.
Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him
Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him but that he stands firm on his views on topics such as abortion.
Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check
The lawyer for the family of a British Columbia Indigenous woman fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a wellness check two years ago said a coroner's inquest opening Monday offers a chance for her loved ones to get long-awaited answers.
Royal couple to begin Canadian tour amid increasing skepticism of monarchy
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are set to begin a three-day tour of Canada this week that will focus on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change -- and on connecting with a Canadian public that is increasingly skeptical of the monarchy.
Finland, Sweden move closer to seeking NATO membership
Finland's government declared a 'new era' is underway after announcing its intention to seek NATO membership, hours before Sweden's governing party on Sunday backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum
Almost three months after Russia shocked the world by invading Ukraine, its military faced a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed Sunday by its wins on and off the battlefield.
Toronto gas prices just broke a new record after six cents per litre increase overnight
Gas prices in Toronto have reached yet another new record after rising six cents per litre overnight.
Ontario NDP plan to run deficits for six years, cancel gas tax cut
Ontario's New Democrats are pledging to run larger deficits than the Progressive Conservatives and Liberals if elected and would likely not balance the budget for six years, but the party is eyeing some cost savings from cancelling a gas tax cut.
Best places and time to watch the rare 'super flower blood moon' in Ontario tonight
A rare total lunar eclipse is upon us and people in Ontario are uniquely positioned to see what's known as a 'super flower blood moon' tonight
Lawyers frustrated with mass shooting inquiry in Nova Scotia as deadlines loom
Eighteen months after a public inquiry was established in Nova Scotia to investigate the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history, lawyers representing most of the 22 victims say they are troubled about its slow progress and lack of witness testimony.
Nova Scotia Labour Department investigating worker death at Michelin tire plant
Nova Scotia's Department of Labour says it is investigating a workplace death at a Michelin tire plant.
Trio charged in alleged homicide in Grand Bend
Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged homicide in Grand Bend
One lucky resident could be waking up a multi-millionaire, Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in London, Ont.
If you purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in London, Ont. be sure to check it Sunday morning, you could be the next multi-millionaire.
Warm and sunny end to the weekend in the London-area
The London area can expect to end the weekend with warm weather and sunshine before the rain falls overnight.
Golf Sudbury donates to relief efforts in Ukraine
It's a golfers "Day for Ukraine" in Sudbury.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | MNRF evacuation advisory for Shining Tree
MNRF officials are advising residents of Shining Tree to evacuate due to a fire.
Long string of lights in the sky cause questions
Reports of a long string of lights in the Sudbury sky Saturday night. What was it?
Red hot Red Lot: Free tickets for Calgary Flames' public party gone in minutes
If you had your mind set on grabbing a ticket for this evening's Calgary Flames' Red Lot event at the Saddledome, you might be out of luck.
Calgary police officers honoured with ceremony on Memorial Drive
There was a special tribute set up along Memorial Drive on Saturday to honour all members of the Calgary Police Service.
Project Moon Woman: Officer with Alberta's Blood Tribe fights human trafficking
It took a few years on the jobfor Const. Jennaye Norris to realize the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta has a human trafficking problem.
Police investigating suspicious death of eight-year-old, searching for possibly armed man in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating the suspicious death of an eight-year-old and continue to look for a man, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, in Cambridge.
Ontario reports lowest number of COVID-19 ICU admissions this year, seven deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest number of ICU admissions due to COVID-19 this year, with 151 patients currently being treated.
-
The Kitchener community came together for a man who is set to be evicted from his home.
Richmond RCMP still looking for missing man last seen on May 9
Police in Richmond, B.C. are renewing their call for help locating a missing man last seen at a Canada Line station nearly two weeks ago.
Vancouver Island wildlife centre closing to visitors amid avian flu spread
A wildlife rescue centre in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley will temporarily close its visitor centre and gift shop on Monday amid concerns about the spread of avian influenza in the region.
Mike Smith blanks Kings 2-0 in Game 7 to push Oilers to second round
The Edmonton Oilers are through to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after beating the L.A. Kings 2-0 in Game 7.
Ukrainian-style picnic fundraiser to be held in Windsor Sunday
A “Ukrainian Style” fundraiser picnic takes place Sunday afternoon to help support newly arrived families from Ukraine.
Chatham man allegedly points gun during argument, three people facing charges
A group fight allegedly involving knife and gun wielding broke out at a Chatham home Saturday, three people are now facing charges.
Above average temperatures and sunshine continues Sunday in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex is in store for another sunny Sunday before showers move in overnight.
Blood red moon to be visible Sunday night in Sask. during the lunar eclipse
On Sunday night you’ll be able to get a glimpse of a blood red moon on during the lunar eclipse.
Pope Francis rallies from knee pain to proclaim 10 new saints
Pope Francis created 10 new saints on Sunday, rallying from knee pain that has forced him to use a wheelchair to preside over the first canonization ceremony at the Vatican in over two years.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa Sunday following a four-day stretch of record-breaking high temperatures.
Ottawa gas prices hit new record high... again
Ottawa gas prices soared through the $2 a litre benchmark for the first time ever on Saturday, leaving motorists fuming, and prices only went higher Sunday.
-
OC Transpo is hiring 80 new bus drivers to accommodate a new 30-minute mandatory break requirement, as the union representing operators warns the "whole schedule is a mess."
Missing mother and two children found 'safe and sound': PAPS
Police in Prince Albert are looking to confirm a family's whereabouts "as soon as possible."
FSIN Chief disappointed with lack of papal visit to Sask.
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron says he’s disappointed with the lack of a papal visit to Saskatchewan, but reiterated that it’s the actions that follow the visit that truly count.