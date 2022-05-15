Body discovered in trunk of burned vehicle in east end of Montreal

A body was discovered in the trunk of a vehicle that was set on fire Sunday in Montreal's east end.

Emergency services were notified around 12:25 a.m. that a vehicle was on fire at Pointe aux Prairies Park, on Gouin Blvd., near Highway 40, in the Rivière-des-Prairies area.

After the flames were extinguished, firefighters made the gruesome discovery.

"An inanimate body was found in the trunk of the vehicle in question," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "A security perimeter was set up in the park. Investigators are currently on the scene, and a command post has been requested on site."

Brabant added that it is currently impossible to identify the victim.

"An autopsy should be performed on the body that was found in the vehicle because, for the moment, no identification is possible," he said.

An inspection will also be done on the vehicle to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The investigation of the SPVM continues.