Man found dead Thursday on highway in South Shore Saint-Constant

A man who may have fallen from an overpass before being struck by a car was found dead late Thursday evening on Highway 730 in Saint-Constant, Montérégie. The Sûreté du Québec reports that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at around 10:15 pm. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot A man who may have fallen from an overpass before being struck by a car was found dead late Thursday evening on Highway 730 in Saint-Constant, Montérégie. The Sûreté du Québec reports that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at around 10:15 pm. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament

A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a 'ferocious' best-of-five series on Wednesday.'I was somewhat in a state of shock,' said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. 'I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.'

Manitoba town star of insect repellent ad

Mosquitoes - the summer pest that you wish would just go away. But for one small community about an hour north of Winnipeg, the nuisance has put them on the map and caught the eye of a major bug spray brand.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon