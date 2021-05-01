MONTREAL -- A man has been arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after a crash that left one other person injured in Vaudreuil-Dorion on Saturday evening.

At around 7:30 p.m., the driver was on Highway 40 East when he lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over.

Both the driver and passenger were injured and taken to hospital. Police said the passenger suffered serious injuries but they didn't fear for his life.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Lasalle will face charges of driving under the influence of drugs.