SAINT-JEROME, QUE. -- A 51-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the violent death of 13-year-old Oceane Boyer, who was found slain Wednesday in the Laurentians, north of Montreal.

Francois Senecal was formally arraigned Friday morning in Quebec court in Saint-Jerome.

A passerby found the mutilated body of Boyer, of Lachute, Que., on Wednesday morning near Horrem Rd. and Berlin St. in Brownsburg-Chatham, about 90 km north of Montreal.

Officers responded to a 911 call. Boyer was quickly transported to hospital, where her death was confirmed.

The Commission scolaire de la Riviere-du-Nord (CSRDN) announced that a support team will be deployed Friday to the École polyvalente Lavigne in Lachute, in the Laurentians where Boyer was a student.

The school board's communications advisor Nadyne Brochu said that assistance to students and staff will be offered as long as necessary so that the community can get through the difficult ordeal.

The École polyvalente Lavigne and the CSRDN remain in contact with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the City of Lachute and the Integrated Health and Social Services Center (CISSS) for assistance.

Also, Lachute's youth centre, the Univers jeunesse Argenteuil, has been offering psychological support to teens since Thursday afternoon. The young victim attended the centre.

Quebec Premier François Legault reacted to Boyer's killing Thursday on Twitter writing: "What a horrible tragedy. I am wholeheartedly with the parents, family and friends of the young Océane."

Quel drame horrible. Je suis de tout cœur avec les parents, la famille et les amis de la jeune Océane. La police est à la recherche de toute information qui pourrait aider l’enquête. Si vous avez des informations, n’hésitez pas à appeler le 1-800-659-4264https://t.co/6E3tQz6hsh — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 27, 2020

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.

- CTV News Montreal contributed to this report