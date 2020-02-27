MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police have arrested a 51-year-old man in Montreal in connection with the murder of a teenage girl on Wednesday in the Laurentians.



The Surete du Quebec announced the arrest on Thursday afternoon, saying they wanted to share the information quickly to reassure the public.

A passerby found the body of 13-year-old Oceane Boyer of Lachute on Wednesday morning near Horrem Road and Berlin Street in Brownsburg-Chatham, about 90 km away from Montreal.

Officers responded to a 911 call. She was quickly transported to hospital, where her death was confirmed.

According to the SQ, there were traces of violence on the girl's body.

Oceane was last seen at her home on Wednesday morning. It was a school day, but police cannot confirm if she intended to go to school or not. Her parents reported her missing later in the day.

"Yesterday afternoon, a family reported someone missing. Rapidly we were able to connect the two events. So we were able to tell the family that the body of a young victim was found and we were able to confirm later on that it was a homicide," said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Marc Tessier.



The suspect is being interviewed at SQ headquarters and is likely to appear in court on Friday.



Police would not reveal if the man knew the victim, but said they would give more details in the coming hours.

Investigators were also interviewing people near the site of the crime and people who knew the victim. A CSI unit was also at the scene.

Tessier said SQ investigators are in touch with the school board, but Thursday is a snow day.

A crisis centre will be set up at the school to help students and staff on Friday.

EMOTIONAL PLEA

The girl's parents gave an emotional interview to the TVA network Thursday morning, describing her as having a big heart. They made a plea to the public to come forward with any information to help with the investigation.

Police have asked anyone with information to call the SQ at 1-800-569-4264. All calls will be treated confidentially.