MONTREAL -- A 32-year-old mother of five children in the Lanaudière region has died and Quebec provincial police say they man they have arrested in connection with her death was known to her.

The 36-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been publicly released, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a forensic team with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) analyzed the scene where the killing took place.

"That man has been interviewed by the investigators and should appear in court Wednesday in the beginning of the afternoon," said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay. He did not release the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Police say officers from the Matawinie station arrived at 2:45 p.m. on Monday to discover woman's lifeless body in a single-family residence on Montagne Road in Saint-Donat, about 120 kilometres north of Montreal.

The SQ identified the victim as Andréanne Ouellet, a resident of Saint-Donat. Her death is the 16th suspected femicide in Quebec in 2021.

She worked at a depanneur in the area and people who knew her say she was very quiet and kept to her herself. None of her children were at the home at the time of the killing, according to Tremblay.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.





With files from CTV Montreal's Rob Lurie