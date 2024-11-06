MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man dies after being hit by pick-up truck in Montreal

    A 38-year-old man is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. (Pedro Querido/CTV News) A 38-year-old man is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. (Pedro Querido/CTV News)
    A 38-year-old man is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

    The incident, according to Montreal police (SPVM), happened at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in a driveway on Bossuet Place near Bossuet Street.

    “When police arrived on the scene, they located the victim,” said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. “He had important injuries and was transported to hospital. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries.”

    Chèvrefils explains that, according to witnesses, the man was hit as the pick-up truck, carrying a trailer behind it, was leaving the parking lot.

    The 40-year-old driver was treated for shock, and a security perimeter was established to allow investigators to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.

