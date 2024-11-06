MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Fight in Pointe-Claire lands man in hospital

    This SPVM badge was photographed in Montreal on August 29, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi) This SPVM badge was photographed in Montreal on August 29, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi)
    A 47-year-old man is in hospital after being hit with a blunt object during a fight in Pointe-Claire on Montreal’s West Island.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday about what witnesses described as the sound of gunfire on Parkdale Avenue near Saint-Louis Avenue.

    “According to initial information, a conflict degenerated between multiple people,” said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    When officers arrived onsite, they found the victim with injuries to the upper body.

    He was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

    "The suspect fled on foot," Chèvrefils noted.

    There have been no arrests, and a security perimeter has been established to allow investigators to canvass the scene.

