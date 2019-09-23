

Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News Montreal





Police and paramedics were called late Sunday night after a woman and a man were injured by a gunman.

When police arrived on Cardinal St. in the borough of St. Laurent they found an 18-year-old woman and 21-year-old man lying on the sidewalk.

The two victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the lower body said Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

"They were conscious during their transport," said Brabant, adding they were not very coherent, "so it's hard to know what happened."

A 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots, possibly as many as six.

"Was it a drive-by shooting, was it someone that came by foot to approach them and shot them after? That's what investigators are going to try to figure out," said Brabant.

Brabant said a cause for the shooting has not been established.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.