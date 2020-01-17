MONTREAL -- The partner of a 33-year-old woman who was killed at a home in Mascouche, about 45 km north of Montreal, is expected to appear in Joliette court Friday to face second-degree murder charges.



The suspect has been identified as Benoit Cardinal, 33.

The victim, Jaël Cantin, died in hospital Thursday after she was found in a home on des Anglais Road. At the time, Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said officers also found Cardinal, injured, in the home.

He was later arrested in connection with the woman's death.



If convicted, the minimum sentence is life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The maximum sentence is life in prison, with no chance of parole for 25 years.

SQ spokesperson Eloïse Cossette says officers also found six children in the home. She adds the children are "important witnesses" to the incident and were interviewed by police.

Cossette told CTV News officers are investigating several theories, including domestic violence.

This is a developing story that will be updated.



If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, here are some available resources:

SOS violence conjugale (1-800-363-9010)

Your local CLSC (Info-santé: 811)

Crime Victim Assistance Centre (1-866-532-2822)

Assistance aux femmes (514-270-8291)

Shield of Athena 514-274-8117 or 1-877-274-8117

Find the nearest shelter at Women's Shelters Canada

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.