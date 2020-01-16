MONTREAL -- A 33-year-old woman has died after she was found injured in a home on des Anglais Road in Mascouche, about 45 km north of Montreal, along with an injured man, also in his 30s, who is expected to survive.

Late Thursday, the Surete du Quebec said they had arrested a suspect, a person in their 30s, in connection with the incident. No further details were made public because no charges have been laid, a spokesperson added.

The SQ earlier said the woman was the victim of a homicide; the investigation is now being run by the SQ’s major crimes unit.

"The woman and the man who were injured were inside the house," along with several children at the time of the incident, according to SQ spokesperson Eloïse Cossette.

She referred to the children as "potentially, important witnesses."

Their ages and relationships to the man and woman are unknown at this time.



The victim was identified by police as Jaël Cantin, 33, of Mascouche. She is a mother of six according to her social media profile.

The 911 call came from someone inside the house at 4 a.m. Thursday, said Cossette, and then the injured pair were transported to hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.

Cossette told CTV News they are investigating several theories, including domestic violence, but have not ruled out the possibility that a third person was involved. All possibilities remain on the table, police said.

So far, there have been no arrests.