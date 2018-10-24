

CTV Montreal





A 21-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after being shot in Cote-des-Neiges Wednesday afternoon.

Montreal police Const. Benoit Boiselle said police were alerted to the shooting thanks to a 911 call. The person said a man had been shot and taken to a local emergency room.

When police arrived at the hospital, they found the victim had been shot at least once in the upper body. Boiselle said it’s unclear at the moment if the young man will survive.

Witnesses at the hospital say at least two people brought the victim to hospital, and left without speaking to anyone.

Investigators returned to the scene of the shooting – at Vezina and Lemieux Sts. -- where they discovered bullet casings.

So far there are no suspects and no one other than the victim has been identified in this case.

Police are going door to door speaking with witnesses and searching for security footage that might help in the investigation.