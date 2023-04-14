Man, 21, shot and injured in Montreal's east end

A young man who was shot and seriously injured during an altercation with multiple people Thursday night in Montreal's east end will survive his injuries, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

The conflict occurred in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, on Saint-Catherine Street East, near the intersection of Pie-IX Boulevard. Several people called 911 around 10:30 p.m.

Upon their arrival, police found a 21-year-old man with serious upper-body injuries. He was transported to hospital.

The other people involved in the altercation had already fled the scene and no arrests were made.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 14, 2023.

