Man, 20, shot in leg by long gun in Laval
Police are attempting to establish a clearer timeline, since a witness and the victim provided differenct accounts of what happened. The weapon used in the assault was a long gun, a Laval police spokesperson said. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 6:44AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 2, 2018 9:27AM EST
A man in his 20's is in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg late Monday night.
The victim contacted police from his apartment on Boulevard Levesque East in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul.
He was promptly transported to hospital, and police believe he will survive his injuries.
By the time emergency responders arrived, the gunman had fled the scene.
Police are attempting to establish a clearer timeline, since a witness and the victim provided different accounts of what happened.
The weapon used in the assault was a long gun, a Laval police spokesperson said.
A long gun is usually held with two hands and positioned on the shoulder, like a military or hunting gun.
A canine unit was brought to the scene to search for evidence.