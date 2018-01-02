

A man in his 20's is in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg late Monday night.

The victim contacted police from his apartment on Boulevard Levesque East in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul.

He was promptly transported to hospital, and police believe he will survive his injuries.

By the time emergency responders arrived, the gunman had fled the scene.

Police are attempting to establish a clearer timeline, since a witness and the victim provided different accounts of what happened.

The weapon used in the assault was a long gun, a Laval police spokesperson said.

A long gun is usually held with two hands and positioned on the shoulder, like a military or hunting gun.

A canine unit was brought to the scene to search for evidence.