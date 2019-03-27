Featured Video
Major drug bust underway as raids take place across Quebec
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 10:32AM EDT
A major police operation is currently underway in parts of Quebec – mostly in the Montérégie – as investigators seek to bust up a drug trafficking ring.
Longueuil police said three raids took place on their territory and nine others in other regions. More than 130 police officers are taking part.
Police say the investigation began three months ago after a tip from the public. The evidence police were able to gather in recent weeks resulted in 12 search warrants. By mid-morning, nine arrests had been made, but this number may increase as operations continue, said police.
Police have seized drugs as well as property linked to alleged crimes.
Police in Quebec City, Montreal, Levis, Chateauguay, Mirabel and the Richelieu-Saint-Laurent all took part in the raids.
Longueuil police said the final tally of the outcome of these raids won’t be known for a few days.
- With files from La Presse canadienne
