

CTV Montreal





Tony Magi, a real estate developer with connections to the Mafia was shot and killed Thursday morning after being shot in the Montreal neighbourhood of NDG.

Witnesses called 9-1-1 at 11:15 a.m. to report hearing gunshots near Beaconsfield St. and St. Jacques St.

First responders arrived to find a man lying unconscious on the ground having been shot at least once.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition and he died soon afterwards.

Sources have identified the victim as Tony Magi, a man who had survived multiple assassination attempts.

Police have cordoned off the area between Hingston and Grand while they search for clues and talk to witnesses. They are also examining surveillance video from businesses in the neighbourhood.

Ties to the Mafia

Best known as a real-estate developer, Magi was shot on Cavendish Blvd. near Sherbrooke St. in 2008.

He started travelling with armed bodyguards after that, and pleaded guilty to weapons charges in 2011 after police found a licenced firearm in a night table in his home.

Magi's former business partner was Nick Rizzuto Jr., the son of jailed mob boss Vito Rizzuto. Rizzuto Jr. was shot and killed in December 2009 as he left Magi's NDG office on Upper Lachine Rd.

Magi's wife was also targeted by would-be assassins in 2011, and in 2013 an armed man was walking toward Magi's home when he was chased off by private bodyguards.