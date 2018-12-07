

CTV Montreal





The first long-term change is the closure of the De La Verendrye exit from Highway 15 South. That closes at midnight Friday Dec. 7 and is only scheduled to reopen at the end of 2019.

On Saturday morning and for the next year, the Girouard St. entrance at the bottom of the southbound Decarie Expressway will close. That will also last until the end of 2019.

The reason for those changes is because drivers will be using a new portion of Highway 15 South, and drivers going North on Highway 15 will have access to a counterflow lane.

Two more significant changes will take place in the next few weeks.

In January construction crews will demolish part of the Angrignon overpass, meaning traffic on Angrignon Blvd. between the Lachine Canal and Notre Dame St. will be limited to one lane in each direction.

Meanwhile in December the Atwater entrance to Highway 15 North, and the Atwater exit from Highway 15 North, are scheduled to reopen.