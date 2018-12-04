

CTV Montreal





The LaSalle borough is appealing to Transport Quebec to rethink plans that would shut down the de la Verendrye exit and a portion of Angrignon Blvd. at the same time, which officials said would cause a traffic nightmare.

LaSalle Mayor Manon Barbe said current plans would reduce Angrignon to one lane in each direction near Notre-Dame St. Barbe said that along with the exit closing, it would make getting to and from Lasalle extremely difficult and the effects wouldn’t only be felt by commuters, but by businesses.

“You don’t have to be an engineer to take that type of decision, considering the situation of Lasalle,” she said. “It’s already jammed and now you’re saying to me, ‘It’s only six months’ or ‘It’s only one year?’ Six months of damages. Damages to people travelling, our industry and our businesses.”

The closures are expected to begin in January and last roughly a year.

View the maps of the closures here: