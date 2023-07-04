Lifeguard assaulted by youths at a public pool in Sherbrooke, no arrests

A lifeguard employed by the City of Sherbrooke at a public swimming pool in the east end of the city was the victim of an assault on Monday, when he was attacked by a group of young users, police say.

The lifeguard suffered back injuries, but the severity of his condition was unknown the day after the attack.

The Sherbrooke Police Service (SPS) reported Tuesday morning that no arrests had yet been made, but that thanks to numerous witnesses, they had a good description of the suspects and that its investigation was progressing rapidly.

The SPS said the lifeguard was assigned to supervise a swimming pool in Optimist Park on Terrill Street. Some young people were reportedly told by the employee that they were not respecting certain pool rules.

When the lifeguard returned to his post, the youths pushed him so that he fell into the pool.

That's when he suffered a back injury. At around 4 p.m., he called the police to report that he had been assaulted.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 4, 2023.