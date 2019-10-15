Legault criticized for comments on Catalan independence
Demonstrators hold esteladas, or independence flags, as they gather in support of the imprisoned Catalan politicians outside the Brians II prison, in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb.1, 2019. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 5:37PM EDT
Quebec’s Liberal Party criticized Premier Francois Legault’s comments regarding the political situation in the Spanish region of Catalonia.
On Tuesday Legault said Quebec can’t remain indifferent to heavy prison sentences imposed on elected representatives of the Catalan independence movement. A spokesperson for the Liberals said Legault’s comments come from a bias developed during his past as a Parti Quebecois cabinet minister.
The spokesperson said Spain is a democratic country with an independent judicial system whose decisions must be respected.
They proposed Quebec play a mediating role in the conflict, citing the province’s long-standing diplomatic relationship with Catalonia.
