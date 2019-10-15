

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s Liberal Party criticized Premier Francois Legault’s comments regarding the political situation in the Spanish region of Catalonia.

On Tuesday Legault said Quebec can’t remain indifferent to heavy prison sentences imposed on elected representatives of the Catalan independence movement. A spokesperson for the Liberals said Legault’s comments come from a bias developed during his past as a Parti Quebecois cabinet minister.

The spokesperson said Spain is a democratic country with an independent judicial system whose decisions must be respected.

They proposed Quebec play a mediating role in the conflict, citing the province’s long-standing diplomatic relationship with Catalonia.