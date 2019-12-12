SAN FRANCISCO -- The current government suffers from a lack of credibility in terms of environmental protection, and Premier François Legault says he is well aware of it.

In an interview with The Canadian Press this week, on the sidelines of his mission in California, Legault sought to break his image as a right-winger who cares little about the climate crisis affecting the planet.

He knows, however, that he still has to prove himself to be considered a 'green' premier, even though he claims to be far less right-leaning and much more environmentally aware than most people think.

But where does this misinterpretation come from, then?

"It goes back a long way," said Legault, explaining that the label of a right-winger has stuck with him since the merger of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) with the Action démocratique du Quebec (ADQ) in 2011.

"There are people who still think that I am right-wing, that the environment is not important for me," he said, adding that he is sorry for it.