MONTREAL -- Laval police (SPL) investigators are looking for two suspects in connection with shootings that allegedly occurred June 3.

The SPL issued a news release Tuesday asking for the public's help in locating Leslie Fosu, 19, and Jeremy Kahilu, 21, for allegedly shooting in the direction of a vehicle with handguns in a restaurant parking lot in the Chomedey region.

Fosu is 5'11" and 177 pounds and Kahilu is 5'11" and 155 pounds.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both men for possession of a prohibited weapon and pointing and discharging a firearm, police say.

"The two individuals pulled out a handgun and fired several shots in the direction of a vehicle in which there were individuals. Fortunately, no one was injured," the SPL said in the release. "The public is asked not to intervene directly with these individuals who are considered armed"

Those who see either man are asked to call the Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention the file LVL 210603 075.

A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with similar counts in relation to the shootings and is due back in the Laval Courthouse on Aug. 5.

Three handguns were seized as a result of the shootings.

The SPL created the Paradoxe Project on June 1 after an increase in violence involving firearms throughout Laval.

"Laval citizens will thus see an increased presence of our police officers in various public places, such as parks and businesses," the release reads.