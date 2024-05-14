MONTREAL
    • Montreal's Mon Lapin crowned Canada's best restaurant once again

    Montreal restaurants dominate Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants List with 27 eateries on the annual ranking. Mon Lapin, shown in this handout image, has the number 1 spot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dominique Lafond Montreal restaurants dominate Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants List with 27 eateries on the annual ranking. Mon Lapin, shown in this handout image, has the number 1 spot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dominique Lafond
    A new magazine ranking has confirmed what most Montrealers already know: the city is home to some of the best restaurants in the country.

    Canada's 100 Best magazine released its annual list on Monday of the top places to eat and Montreal's Mon Lapin took the #1 spot for a second year in a row.

    Close to 30 per cent of the restaurants named were from the metropolis and five Montreal restaurants made up the top 20 as well: Beba (#8), Monarque (#11), Montréal Plaza (#13), and Toqué! (#19).

    Montreal has also taken the top spot for the fourth time since 2015.

    A record-high of 150 voting judges came up with the 2024 list, including 20 newcomers, who came from a variety of backgrounds, including culinary enthusiasts, food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and other food-service professionals.

    The Montreal scorecard this year is a testament to "the exceptional quality of the local gastronomic scene and confirms the undisputed reputation of Montréal as the gastronomic capital of the country," according to Tourisme Montréal.

    "There simply isn't anywhere else in the world one would wish to have a restaurant; Montreal is magical! It's thanks to the discerning and curious clientele that the culinary scene here is so rich. The Montreal joie de vivre is unique and contagious! We couldn't be prouder of our city!" said Mon Lapin co-owner Vanya Filipovic, who also won the Best Sommelier Team award with her colleague and co-owner, sommelier Alex Landry, in a news release.

    Here is a breakdown of all of the Montreal restaurants that made the top 100 this year.

    • 1 - Mon Lapin
    • 8 - Beba
    • 11 - Monarque
    • 13 - Montréal Plaza
    • 19 - Toqué !
    • 21 - Cabaret l'Enfer
    • 41 - Joe Beef
    • 50 - Salle Climatisée
    • 51 - Au Pied de Cochon
    • 53 - L'Express
    • 54 - Otto
    • 55 - Paloma
    • 56 - Nora Gray
    • 61 - Lawrence
    • 63 - Bar St-Denis
    • 68 - Pichai
    • 69 - Bouillon Bilk
    • 72 - Alma
    • 73 - Mastard
    • 79 - Sabayon
    • 80 - Le Vin Papillon
    • 83 - Foxy
    • 84 - Gia Vin et Grill
    • 87 - Casavant
    • 93 - Liverpool House
    • 96 - Hoogan et Beaufort
    • 98 - Le Mousso
    • 100 - Park

