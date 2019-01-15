

CTV Montreal





Following months of complaints from residents, the borough of LaSalle has ordered a developer to clean up a giant mound of dirt.

Residents of Cure de Rossi St. were at Monday evening's LaSalle borough council meeting to demand answers to the mountain that has been dumped near their homes by the Apero development company.

The pile of dirt began growing last summer as the company excavated a property.

Apero told people in August that the growing mound of earth would soon be disposed of, but that turned out not to be the case.

Instead the mound continued to grow, and during the fall mud and water flowed down its slopes and into people's backyards -- and at least one basement.

"The neighbour to my left, she had a rock come through her fence," said Frances Huot, who lives near the giant mound.

In December the borough had an engineer evaluate the mountain and report that it was too high, too steep, and needed a proper drainage system to handle water flowing downhill.

Now the borough has sent a formal notice to the project's promoter.

"We sent him a formal notice last Thursday saying that he has 10 days to answer that formal notice," said Borough Mayor Manon Barbe.

"And from the day that he will answer he's going to to have 30 days to correct what we wrote in the letter."

Barbe said the developer must fix the problem.

"What they cannot do, they are not allowed to have water running off one property onto someone else's property," said Barbe.

Huot said she has now learned her insurer would not cover damage caused by runoff from the mound.

"I think we feel like victims. We didn't create the dirt pile, none of us have vested interests in the buildings going up. We are victims of people just going 'uhh do what you want,'" said Huot.

"I've only met with four or five of the eight houses affected. But we've had the same answers from our insurance companies."

Huot is now considering filing a lawsuit against Apero

The borough said its recent attempts to communicate with Apero have gone unanswered.

CTV News has contacted Apero multiple times over the past month, but each time has been told that someone else would return calls. Nobody from Apero has ever done so.