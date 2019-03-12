

CTV Montreal





Dozens of patients have been informed that the Gynecology Clinic at Lachine Hospital will be closing on April 1st.

A note posted on the door of the clinic directs patents to find a gynecologist at LaSalle Hospital, which is part of the CIUSSS West Island.

Dr. Paul Saba, who chairs the Council of Physicians, Dentists and Pharmacists at Lachine Hospital, is convinced that the LaSalle Hospital does not have sufficient resources to accommodate new patients.

Each year, some 700 consultations are made in Lachine by the gynecologists in place.

Patients have already written to the MUHC management to ask them to reconsider the decision.

In an e-mail sent to a newspaper, MUHC Communications Officer Gary Francoeur said that Lachine Hospital is shifting to provide more care for men, while LaSalle Hospital will provide more female-specific care.

Last June the Quebec government allocated $95 million to Lachine Hospital for the construction of a new building that will house the emergency, intensive care, day surgery and palliative care units. Work is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2020 and completion is scheduled for spring 2023.

With a file from The Canadian Press