

Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press





Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson each scored twice and Nicklas Backstrom had four assists as the Washington Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Saturday night.

Jay Beagle and T.J. Oshie also scored as Washington (44-24-7) strengthened its grip on first place in the Metropolitan Division. Backstrom recorded the 20th game of his career with at least four points and his second this season.

Charles Hudon, with two, Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher replied for Montreal (27-37-12), which was coming off a 3-0 win in Buffalo on Friday night. The Canadiens are 2-8-2 in their last 12 games.

Gallagher's goal was originally credited to Jonathan Drouin before being changed.

Carey Price struggled in his second start since returning from a concussion as Washington outshot Montreal 30-21.

De La Rose provided the forecheck to send Galchenyuk in alone to deke Philipp Grubauer 8:35 into the game. Gallagher added another a minute later but had it called back after an offside review.