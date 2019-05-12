

CTV Montreal





With sunny skies and temperatures in the teens, Sunday was a perfect day to hike the mountain.

Dozens of people took advantage, and not just for the exercise.

They were participating in the third annual Pancreatic Cancer Challenge to raise funds and awareness about the disease.

The Jewish General Hospital Foundation hosted the event, which challenged people to climb Mount Royal's steps as many times as they can.

"I set myself the goal of four times up and down, and I did seven," said Rachel Dolman, who came out with her brother, Aaron, and father, Howard.

The hospital wants to purchase new 3-D imaging software to improve its surgical techniques and, ultimately, the health of its patients.

Tsafrir Vanounou is the Division Head of Liver and Pancreatic Surgery at the Jewish General Hospital and helped organize the event.

"We wanted to find something that was engaging," he said when asked about why the event was held on the mountain.

"We wanted to find something that was in a relatively confined area and would allow everyone to participate."

Trebek effect

Despite its relative anonymity compared to other diseases, pancreatic cancer is quite dangerous.

"The thing we struggle with most when it comes to pancreatic cancer is awareness," he said. "It's one of those diseases that doesn't get as much attention as it should. It's not as common, but nonetheless, remains highly deadly."

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek was recently diagnosed with the disease and his efforts to affect positive change are appreciated.

"He's used this very unfortunate in order to make a huge impact on awareness, and we're very thankful for him," Vanounou said.

Fundraising success

Vanounou said that the event's fundraising has grown ten-fold since its creation three years ago.

"To give you a bit of perspective, the first year we raised $8,000," he said. "The second year it was $16,000 and here we are in the third year of this event and we're raising over $100,000."