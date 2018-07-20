

CTV Montreal





Jennifer Aniston is the latest celebrity to be spotted in Old Montreal this summer.

The actress is shooting a movie called Murder Mystery, which co-stars Adam Sandler, Gemma Arterton, Luke Evans and Terence Stamp.

But this week Aniston was seen eating lunch at Mandy's restaurant in Old Montreal, and was also photographed walking around Montreal with acting coach Leigh Kilton-Smith.

Three weeks ago Adam Sandler took photos with a couple on their wedding day, and he's also been seen taking in the sights with his family.